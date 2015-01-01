{ :awestruct } A static site baking and deployment tool

Awestruct is a framework for creating static HTML sites, inspired by the Jekyll utility in the same genre.

Awestruct makes it trivially easy to create non-trivial static websites using lightweight markup languages such as AsciiDoc, Markdown, and Textile, templating languages such as Slim, Haml, and Compass (Sass), as well as UI frameworks like Bootstrap and Zurb Foundation.

The core concept of Awestruct is that of structures, specifically Ruby "OpenStruct" structures. The struct aspect allows arbitrary, schema-less data to be associated with a specific page or the entire site.

Site-specific data is automatically loaded from simple YAML files, while data can be provided on pages using a front-matter prolog.